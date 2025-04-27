Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria group calls for stability in Zamfara Assembly

The “Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria” group has expressed concerns over the leadership issues within the Zamfara State House of Assembly, urging all stakeholders to work towards stability in the state’s governance.

Aminu Sambo, a member of the group from Katsina, highlighted the importance of upholding the democratic process and ensuring a smooth functioning of the state government. The group called for unity within the political party, particularly as the state prepares for future elections.

The “Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria” group has urged party leaders, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, to support the democratic processes and respect the decisions of the Zamfara State House of Assembly to avoid any disruptions.

The group emphasized the need for party cohesion as the country looks toward upcoming elections, particularly Governor Lawal Dauda’s re-election bid in 2027. Maintaining stability and focusing on governance were identified as critical priorities for the success of the party and the state.

The recent developments in Zamfara highlight the importance of party unity and governance in Nigeria, especially as internal political dynamics can impact electoral outcomes. The group reiterated the need for all political figures to act in the best interest of the public and work towards a harmonious political environment.