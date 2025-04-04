Five high points of Kevin De Bruyne’s time at Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the most influential players in Manchester City’s history, combining vision, passing precision, and leadership to help transform the club into a dominant force in England and Europe. Since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2015, the Belgian maestro has delivered countless magical moments. Following his decision to leave the club at the end of this season, here are five standout highlights of his time at City.

1. The 2017-18 Centurion Season

The 2017-18 campaign was a historic one for Manchester City, as they became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points in a single season. De Bruyne was at the heart of it all, pulling the strings in midfield with his pinpoint passing and relentless work rate. He finished the season with 16 assists and eight goals, winning the inaugural Premier League Playmaker of the Season award. His stunning long-range strike against Chelsea and a brilliant outside-the-foot assist to Leroy Sané against Stoke City remain unforgettable moments from this record-breaking season.

2. The FA Cup Final Masterclass (2019)

In the 2018-19 season, Manchester City completed a domestic treble—winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. The highlight of that run was the 6-0 demolition of Watford in the FA Cup final, where De Bruyne came off the bench and delivered a mesmerizing performance. He scored one goal, assisted another, and controlled the midfield with breathtaking creativity. His display earned him the Man of the Match award, cementing his reputation as one of the world’s best midfielders.

3. Winning Back-to-Back PFA Player of the Year Awards (2020 & 2021)

De Bruyne’s brilliance was recognized with consecutive PFA Player of the Year awards in 2020 and 2021, making him only the third player in Premier League history (after Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo) to win it in back-to-back years. Despite injuries in both seasons, he remained the driving force behind City’s success, finishing the 2019-20 season with 20 assists, tying Thierry Henry’s Premier League record. The following season, he led City to another league title and a first-ever Champions League final appearance.

4. Champions League Glory (2023)

For years, City had dominated domestic competitions but struggled to conquer Europe. That changed in 2023 when they finally won the UEFA Champions League, completing a historic treble alongside the Premier League and FA Cup. De Bruyne was instrumental in City’s run, delivering key performances in the knockout rounds, including a crucial goal against Real Madrid in the semifinals. Though he had to leave the final early due to injury, his leadership and influence throughout the campaign were undeniable.

5. Becoming Manchester City’s All-Time Assist Leader

De Bruyne’s legacy at City isn’t just about trophies—he has also rewritten the club’s record books. In May 2022, he surpassed David Silva to become City’s all-time assist leader, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest playmakers in football history. As of 2024, he continues to add to his tally, demonstrating his enduring quality and importance to the team.

Kevin De Bruyne’s time at Manchester City has been nothing short of legendary. From individual brilliance to team success, he has played a crucial role in shaping the club’s modern dominance. Whether through breathtaking assists, stunning goals, or leadership on the biggest stages, De Bruyne has given City fans unforgettable moments that will be cherished for generations.