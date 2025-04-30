Five dead, seven injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

FRSC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

At least five people lost their lives, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road accident that occurred near Car Park C, Mowe, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The crash, which involved a yellow Mazda bus with registration number LGB 465 XA and an ash-coloured Howo truck without a registration number, occurred at approximately 1:39 p.m.

According to eyewitness reports, the accident was caused by excessive speed, brake failure, and loss of control on the part of the truck driver, who rammed into the bus as it was negotiating a turn at Car Park C.

Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement to newsmen, noting that 12 passengers were involved in the crash.

“A total of 12 passengers—seven male adults and five female adults—were involved in the crash. Two male adults and three female adults were confirmed dead, while five male adults and two female adults sustained injuries,” Okpe stated.

She added that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital in Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue.

“The suspected causes of the crash were speeding, brake failure, and loss of control by the Howo truck driver, which resulted in the collision with the Mazda bus as it navigated a turn,” she explained.

FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He urged motorists to exercise full concentration while driving and to always adhere to designated speed limits based on vehicle categories.

Fasakin also called on fleet operators to install speed-limiting devices, conduct regular mechanical checks, and prioritize road safety to prevent similar tragedies.