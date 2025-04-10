Five countries with the highest number of airports

“A small world we live in” is a common phrase, and it can be fairly attributed to the growing ease of travel from top world nations to emerging ones. Each day, over 100,000 flights take off around the globe, keeping airports constantly busy.

While Malta, a small nation, operates with just a single airport, here’s a list of countries with the highest number of airports.

1. United States

The United States has the highest number of airports in use, with some states operating between three to five functional airports. The country has a total of 15,873 airports.

2. Brazil

The largest country in South America, and the fifth largest in the world by area, Brazil also ranks seventh in population. It boasts 4,919 airports serving over 212 million people.

3. Australia

Australia is the sixth largest country in the world. Driving across its vast geographic regions can take hours or even days. To bridge that gap, Australia operates with 2,180 airports.

4. Mexico

Tourism contributes 9% of Mexico’s GDP, making air travel a major mode of transportation. The country has around 1,485 airports.

Fun fact: Despite ranking fourth in the number of airports, only about 30% of Mexican citizens have flown on a plane.

5. Canada

Canada is the second largest country in the world, covering 9,984,670 square kilometres (3,855,102 square miles). Given its vast size, air travel plays a significant role in transportation. Canada has 1,425 airports—60 fewer than Mexico.

