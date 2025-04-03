Fiscal Autonomy: ICPC to monitor LG funds use

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the federal government finalizes plans to disburse funds directly to the 774 local governments in Nigeria, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has announced that it will begin monitoring the utilization of these funds immediately.

ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu, disclosed this during the launch of the Local Government Accountability Programme in Abuja on Thursday.

Dr. Adamu stated that the initiative aims to detect and prevent the misuse of public funds, ensuring that resources allocated for national development are judiciously applied.