First Lady urges Nigerians to be considerate of autism patients’ plight

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged citizens to be more considerate of the plight of people who have autism.



The First Lady said those suffering from autism need better care and social inclusion, especially in their educational pursuits and employment opportunities.

She gave the admonition on Wednesday to commemorate the 2025 World Autism Day, which has the theme ‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).’



She said: “On this World Autism Awareness Day 2025, I join millions around the world in recognizing and celebrating the incredible potential and skills of individuals living with the Autism Spectrum Disease (ASD)

“This year’s theme, ‘Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),’

reminds us that being considerate of people living with autism is not just a moral responsibility but a vital pillar of sustainable development.”



She frowned at those discriminating against people living with neurodiversity.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu advised that patients with autism be given opportunities to realize their full potential.



“Neurodiversity is a beautiful testament to human uniqueness. We all process information differently. Yet, many individuals with autism continue to face discrimination in accessing quality education, healthcare, employment, and social acceptance.



“As we strive to achieve the SDGs, especially SDG 4 & 8 that cover access to quality education and economic opportunities for all.



“On this special day, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel. Happy Autism Awareness Day!” the President’s wife added.

Vanguard News