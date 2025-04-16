First lady Oluremi Tinubu visits Ondo with 17 governors’ Wives

…To Distribute 10,000 Kits to Midwives, Nurses in South-West

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is scheduled to visit Ondo State on a two-day working tour, accompanied by the wives of 17 state governors, where she will launch major healthcare and empowerment initiatives.

Speaking at a press briefing in Akure, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Affairs, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwaseun Osamaye, said the visit is part of the First Lady’s “Renewed Hope Initiative”, which includes the Free to Shine Campaign and the Triple Elimination Initiative aimed at tackling HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis among women of reproductive age.

As part of the visit, 10,000 professional kits will be distributed to midwives and nurses across the South-West region to boost maternal and child healthcare services.

“These initiatives are designed to enhance the capacity of healthcare professionals and improve health outcomes not only in Ondo State but across the entire South-West,” Osamaye said.

The visit will also see 200 women from Ondo State trained and empowered in textile production, providing them with materials and resources to support their businesses.

The official reception will be held at The Dome, International Events Centre, Alagbaka, Akure, where the “Free to Shine” programme will be formally launched.

Dr. Osamaye highlighted other ongoing benefits Ondo State has received through the First Lady’s initiatives, including: Educational Support Program offering scholarships to indigent students, Elderly Support Program providing cash assistance to senior citizens, Women in Cultural Support Empowerment Program, Youth Empowerment Program, which has trained and granted funds to over 1,000 youths and Young Farmers Club in secondary and primary schools.

Participation in the “Every Home a Garden” national contest, with a local woman winning second place

“We are proud to host Her Excellency. Ondo State is fully prepared. The Governor, His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his wife Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor Dr. Olayide Adelami, and his wife Mrs. Bosede Adelami, along with leaders from all sectors, are ready to receive her,” she said.

She confirmed that over 17 First Ladies from various states will be part of the delegation to the Sunshine State, making it one of the largest gatherings of state leaders’ spouses in recent times.

“We’ve worked hard to empower women across multiple sectors, and this visit is another significant step in uplifting our people, especially those in the creative and healthcare fields,” Osamaye concluded.