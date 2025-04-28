FG to reopen Enugu airport today

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu State

The Federal Government has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will reopen flight operations today.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had, on April 18, announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs.

The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and concluded before reopening on May 6th, 2025.

During the closure, all scheduled flights to the airport would be diverted to nearby airports.

However, FAAN, in a statement yesterday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, stated that rehabilitation works on the runway had been completed, and the runway cleared for landing and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

The authority, while thanking all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation when the airport was closed, apologised for the inconvenience.

It also added that all actions were taken in the interest of safety.