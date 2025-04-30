FG sets up committee to tackle trailer, tanker road accidents

Minister of Transportation, Sa’Idu Alkali

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has inaugurated a special committee to identify and curb the root causes of road accidents on Nigeria’s highways.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, disclosed this on Monday, April 28, 2025, during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the ministry’s conference room in Abuja.

The meeting marked a significant step toward improving highway safety and protecting lives and property across the country.

“This committee’s primary task is to review and develop comprehensive recommendations to tackle the underlying causes of frequent road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers.

“We must implement practical solutions that enhance safety and prevent these tragic and avoidable incidents,” Alkali said.

The minister stressed that the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s transport sector are top priorities under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda.

“These incidents are not just statistics — they represent lives lost, properties destroyed, and families shattered. This must stop,” he said, adding that the committee has been given one week to submit its findings and proposals.

Part of the committee’s mandate, according to the minister, includes exploring the development of mandatory training and certification programmes for trailer and tanker drivers nationwide to ensure they meet safety and professional standards.

The committee brings together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN), Female Drivers Association (FDA), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), and the Institute of Driving Inspectors of Nigeria (IDIN).

In a goodwill message, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Janet McDickson, expressed optimism that the committee’s work would usher in a new era of discipline, safety consciousness, and professionalism among drivers of heavy-duty vehicles.

The federal government is calling on all relevant bodies to cooperate fully with the committee and support its work in the collective interest of national road safety.