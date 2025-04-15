FG sets 14 months completion deadline for N777bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Rd

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By John Alechenu

The Federal Government has given Infiouest Construction Company a 14-month deadline to complete the reconstruction of section II of the N777bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Section II of the project was awarded to Infiouest at a cost of N525bn, following the revocation of the initial contract awarded to Julius Berger Plc, due to disagreements over cost variation.

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, gave the deadline during the flag-off of section two of the project at Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The project is designed to be completed with concrete reinforcement pavement and is expected to be delivered in record time.

Umahi commended Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his leadership and support for the federal government’s efforts in ensuring the timely completion of the project.

He explained that the 700-kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road would reduce the rate of accidents and heavy traffic, when completed.

Umahi said: “Under you (Kaduna governor), these 700 kilometres of roads will be completed, courtesy of our dear president. Not only will it be completed, it will also be completed in concrete-reinforced pavements.

“We had sections 1, 2, 3. Section 1 is in Abuja, Niger, and Section 3 is in Kano. Substantially, the Kano section between Zaria and Kano has been completed by Julius Berger. And so the entire road, 350, was the 240 kilometres completed by Julius Berger.

“The remaining 140 kilometres by 2, 240 by 2 is 480. 140 by 2 is 280. But the president is not only completing this 280.

“He has also added about 11 kilometres at the Kano section of the road to take the road to the Aminu Kano International Airport. And that work is going on now, together with the remaining section in Kano State. “The entire road – the president also directed that there should be solar lights throughout. And so today, the President has awarded the completion of sections 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometres for a total sum of N252billion.”