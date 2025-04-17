FG secures release of six Nigerian women detained in Cape Verde

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has successfully secured the release of six Nigerian women who were detained in Cape Verde on false allegations of trafficking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the women have been released and have departed Cape Verde.

On Wednesday, a press statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Ministry’s spokesperson, disclosed that the Nigerian Mission in Guinea Bissau engaged Cape Verdean authorities to facilitate the release of the women.

According to the ministry, the six women had travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday but were unfortunately detained on unfounded allegations of trafficking, which were later proven to be false.

The Ministry expressed its satisfaction with the outcome and reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to happily inform you that the Nigerian nationals (ladies) who were detained in Cape Verde have all been released and have left the country, too. The Ministry engaged Cape Verde authorities via our Mission in Guinea Bissau to secure their release. The six ladies travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday and were unfortunately detained on allegations of trafficking, which turned out to be false.”

Vanguard News