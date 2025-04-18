FG secures release of 6 Nigerian women detained in Cape Verde

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja—The Federal Government has secured the release of six Nigerian women who were detained in Cape Verde on false allegations of trafficking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the women have been released and have departed Cape Verde.

In a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Nigerian Mission in Guinea Bissau engaged Cape Verdean authorities to facilitate the release of the women.

According to the ministry, the six women had travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday but were unfortunately detained on unfounded allegations of trafficking, which were later proven to be false.

The Ministry expressed its satisfaction with the outcome and reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad.