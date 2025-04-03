FG reopens Independence Bridge

…As Lagosians spend hours in gridlock

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Efe Onodjae

LAGOS— MOTORISTS going to the Lagos Island axis in Lagos State, yesterday, got trapped in a gridlock for several hours as a result of the closure of the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route) for repairs.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed in two months.

Recall that the Federal Government had announced the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) starting from April 1 for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, explained that the bridge would remain closed until the end of May 2025.

Kesha said: “The closure will affect traffic travelling from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.”

Following the closure, motorists heading back to the Mainland yesterday had a hectic time connecting to their destinations due to the traffic congestion along the alternative routes provided.

Though the closure commenced, yesterday, Vanguard gathered that motorists spent several hours navigating through the traffic stretching from Lekki, through Victoria Island all the way through Falomo Bridge inward the mainland.

There was a long stretch of vehicles around Victoria Island, particularly Falomo, Law School, Ahmadu Bello Way, and former Old Bar Beach areas as motorists struggled to get to their destinations.

Motorists lament chaotic traffic

A motorist, Mr Gbenga Aduloju, who lamented over the development said: “I left Island at 2 pm to exit the Island from Victoria Island. As of 4 pm, I was still stranded in traffic. Is this how we will suffer for two months? We are in for a long show. I learned both the Federal and State Governments are responsible for this. They should do something fast to alleviate this suffering before it is hijacked by hoodlums and undesirable elements.”

Another road user, who also narrated her experiences, Mrs Esther Alfonso, complained she had spent about two hours in the traffic navigating a journey that usually takes 15 minutes to her destination.

Alfonso said: “I spent close to two hours in the traffic since I left the event from Lekki.”

FG must reconsider closure—Commuters

Another commuter, who spoke with told Vanguard said: “When I thought the traffic would only be worse in the morning, the evening became worse. The Federal Government has to reconsider the road closure.” Another passenger said: “The road repairs haven’t even started, and they’ve closed the road. Now we are feeling the heat. The FG should reconsider this because we can’t continue like this until the end of May.”

A commercial driver also voiced his concerns, saying: “They should allow us to use a one-way. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, should support one-way driving at this point. We can’t take it anymore. All alternative roads should be opened.”

Lagos travel advisory

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi said that during the repairs, the section of the road from the National Open University of Nigeria, (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge down to Independence Bridge will be closed to vehicular movement.

Similarly, the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge inbound Independence Bridge will not be available for motorists.

However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe will be open to traffic.

Consequently, the following alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists.

Motorists heading to Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way are advised to use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street and proceed to Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access Ring Road to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Ahmadu Bello Way heading to 3rd Mainland Bridge should go through Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street, then link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road, and connect to Ring Road to reach their destinations.

Motorists heading to Inner Marina and CMS from Ahmadu Bello Way will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue inbound Akin Adesola Street to connect Falomo Roundabout, then link Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road to reach their desired destinations.

Motorists heading to Ahmadu Bello Way from Inner Marina/CMS will have through-traffic access.

Osiyemi reassured residents that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will manage traffic flow along the aforementioned routes for the duration of the project.

FG orders reopening of bridge

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

This directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, in a statement, said “The Ministry expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation.

“The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.”