FG releases ₦50bn earned allowances to ASUU, others – Minister Alausa

File: President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has released ₦50 billion for the payment of earned allowances to academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities, fulfilling a key promise made by President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the statement, the release marks a significant step in the administration’s commitment to repositioning the education sector and improving the welfare of university workers.

“This landmark development stands as yet another testament to President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector,” Folasade noted.

Dr. Alausa emphasized that the intervention goes beyond financial disbursement, describing it as “a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.”

He added that prioritizing the welfare of university staff is essential in building a future where Nigerian students receive quality and globally competitive education.

The Minister also lauded the cooperation of the academic unions, noting that the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—an achievement he attributed to mutual trust and collaboration between the government and university communities.

“The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration,” said Alausa. “Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past.”

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue working with all stakeholders in the education sector to ensure access to quality education for every Nigerian child.