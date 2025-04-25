FG reaffirms commitment to local manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, medical devices

…Says It’s the Sure Path to Medicines Security

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has reiterated its strong support for the local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices, describing it as the most reliable path toward ensuring medicines security in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2025 National Regional Harmonization Conference in Abuja on Friday, Pharm. Olubunmi Aribeana, Director of Food and Drug Services at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, said the local production of medical needs holds enormous potential for job creation, economic growth, international trade, and national security.

Themed “Contextualizing the Presidential Initiative to Achieve Local Production of Medicines and Vaccines in Nigeria,” the event was jointly organized by Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative on Healthcare Value Chain, and Dr. Olajide Adebola, Chief Technology Officer of Home Plus Medicare Services Ltd. It aimed to catalyze progress in unlocking Nigeria’s healthcare value chain.

“Local manufacturing is the sure path to medicines security in Nigeria,” Aribeana declared. “We cannot afford to be caught flatfooted again as we were during the COVID-19 pandemic. All hands must be on deck to find innovative ways to unlock the health sector value chain.”

She emphasized that the Presidential Initiative on Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain and the Pharma Sector Presidential Executive Order reflect the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritizing the pharmaceutical sector as a key component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Aribeana, the Ministry remains open and ready to support policies that create an enabling environment for investments in the health sector and ensure the effective implementation of government initiatives to build a robust pharmaceutical industry.

Also speaking, Omotayo Hamza, Supply Chain Management Officer at the World Health Organization (WHO), underscored the human rights dimension of access to essential health commodities.

“At no point should a woman in labor arrive at a hospital and be told oxytocin is unavailable,” Hamza stated. “Nor should a pandemic occur and a country be left stranded due to nationalization of essential medicines elsewhere.”

He noted that while Nigeria has over 150 registered pharmaceutical manufacturers, more needs to be done to ensure consistent availability of medicines and vaccines. Recalling Nigeria’s history of local vaccine production—discontinued in 1992—he emphasized the urgency of revitalizing local capacity.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Olajide Adebola highlighted the need to assess progress made under government initiatives on pharmaceuticals and develop a practical implementation framework to strengthen local manufacturing.

The conference brought together policymakers, industry experts, and development partners to chart a path forward for sustainable pharmaceutical production in Nigeria, aligning with national health security goals and regional trade opportunities such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).