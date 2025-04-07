FG pledges holistic reform of NYSC to empower Nigerian youth

File image for illustration.

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to comprehensively reform the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), aiming to transform it into a dynamic platform that not only fosters national unity but also equips young Nigerians with market-relevant skills and practical experience.

This move was announced at the 2025 NYSC Annual Management Conference in Abuja on Monday, where Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, outlined a reform agenda that includes enhanced welfare for corps members, better living conditions, fair compensation, and the introduction of a National Internship Scheme to bolster employment opportunities.

Speaking on the theme, “Transforming the NYSC Scheme to Meet the Yearnings of the Contemporary Nigerian Graduates and Society,” Olawande emphasized the need to transition from ceremonial service routines to a results-driven model focused on skill-building and career readiness.

“Imagine if NYSC began with the clear goal of making a real impact—not just to serve, but to empower,” he said. “What if corps members, within one year, underwent intensive, certified skill-building programs, worked with companies, and received real-world training? They would emerge confident, employable, and ready to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Olawande stressed that intentional training could transform the NYSC year into a pivotal period of personal and professional growth. “We need to move beyond drills and ceremonies. Let’s recharge this platform to align with today’s realities,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, Director General of NYSC, underscored the importance of introspection and strategic planning in adapting to evolving societal needs.

“This year’s conference provides an opportunity for us to review our progress and chart a course that ensures our graduates are prepared for the demands of today’s workforce,” he said.

The reforms will also include the launch of the Nigerian Youth Academy, a free initiative aimed at nurturing leadership and entrepreneurial capabilities among Nigerian youth.

Stakeholders at the conference expressed strong support for the proposed changes, applauding the federal government’s resolve to modernize the NYSC scheme. They emphasized the importance of mentorship, community development, and sector-specific engagement in areas such as agriculture and education.

The proposed overhaul marks a decisive shift toward creating a service year that delivers tangible value—both for corps members and for the nation.