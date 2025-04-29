FG orders unified screening at airports to end touting, clumsiness

By Dickson Omobola

Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, Tuesday, said it has ordered immediate implementation of a unified joint-interest screening system across Nigerian airports.

ONSA said this decision was reached to put an end to clumsiness and touting in air transport operations across the country.

Representative of the National Security Adviser, Air Commodore Ahmad Madawaki, said this during an aviation security symposium themed: ‘The Fundamentality of Security in Achieving the Safe Skies Goals,’ held in Lagos.

Madawaki also said the ONSA was developing a security threat assessment framework for airports and airstrips that would include all stakeholders.

He said: “The ONSA has directed the implementation of a one stop joint monitoring screening system to avert clumsiness and touting in aviation operations. Currently, the office is also developing a security threat assessment framework for all airports and airstrips in Nigeria in a multi stakeholder set up.

“It thus pertinent to continue to implore all operators in the industry to be security conscious and always share information among themselves to ensure the safety of both our airports and the air space. As much as the issue of security is broad, we must reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of safety, vigilance and excellence that define global aviation standards.

“While looking into securing the airspace, we must ensure regulations as laid down by the relevant International and National aviation bodies such as ICAO are adhered to and new rules drawn where necessary.

“I urge all stakeholders to treat responsibilities they are saddled with in fostering aviation security with the highest attention it deserves. Training and retraining of all staff must be prioritised, tracking devices should be installed and maintained, while proper data collection and management must be put in place and monitored.

“Security services and drug law enforcement agents must also remain vigilant to ensure the safety of passengers, airports and our skies. Aviation security must be taken seriously because it is the backbone of safe air travel. It is also the invisible shield that makes the goal of safe skies a reality.”