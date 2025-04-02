FG orders reopening of Independence Bridge

Minister of Works, David Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, stated that the closure was for planned maintenance and rehabilitation. She expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and appealed for public understanding.

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that necessary repairs on the bridge would be carried out at a later date.