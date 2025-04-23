FG moves to handover N5bn 10MW Katsina Windfarm to state govt

Katsina

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

After more than 15 years of stalled construction and over N5 billion spent, the Federal Government on Wednesday expressed its readiness to hand over the 10-megawatt Katsina windfarm to the Katsina State Government.

The project, awarded in 2010 to French firm Messrs Vergnet SA for £18.5 million and an additional N494 million, was initially expected to be completed within 24 months. However, it has been plagued by poor funding and mismanagement, with critics labeling it a white elephant.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Power in Abuja, it was revealed that the Katsina State Government has expressed interest in assuming control of the project as part of its broader plan to enhance electricity supply within the state.

The ministry noted that Governor Dikko Umar Radda made this known during a strategic dialogue with the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu. The meeting focused on fostering federal-state collaboration to boost sustainable energy development and expand electricity access in Katsina.

According to the statement, “The meeting focused on aligning federal and state efforts to advance sustainable power infrastructure and expand electricity access in Katsina State.

“The discussion centred on the utilization and proposed hybridization of the 10 megawatts Wind Farm in Katsina State. The Katsina State Government, through its partnership with Genesis Energy, expressed interest in taking over the wind farm, built by the Federal government, to enhance electricity supply in the state by integrating additional solar energy to expand the plant’s capacity”.

Adelabu in his response, welcomed the governor’s request noting that the proposed initiative aligns with the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers sub-national governments to drive electricity development within their jurisdictions.

He further affirmed that the initiative is consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes universal energy access and the economic empowerment of all Nigerians through reliable and sustainable power supply.

He assured Governor Radda of the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate with the state government to ensure a seamless concession process for the wind farm, and to support the state’s ambition to scale up electricity delivery for its people.

He commended Governor Radda for his visionary approach to energy development and his commitment to increasing energy access for the people of Katsina State.

He emphasized that improved electricity supply will not only enhance the quality of life but also stimulate economic growth and development in the region.