FG indicts employers on abuse of expatriate quota

Not long ago, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, accused a Lagos-based oil company of employing no fewer than 10,000 expatriates, including security personnel and cooks.

Though the veracity of these claims has not been ascertained—even at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, where issues such as the unprocedural dismissal of some Nigerian workers to create space for foreign employees were brought forward for adjudication.

However, it highlights the level of expatriate quota abuse in Nigeria.

But, it appears the Federal Government is determined to end the menace with the introduction of a new Expatriate Administration system, spearheaded by the Ministry of Interior under Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The initiative was unveiled at a sensitisation programme organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Lagos.

The engagement drew participants from the business community, NECA members, manufacturers’ associations, and small and medium-scale enterprises, among others.

Monitoring immigrants inflow

Kicking off the engagement, the Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, commended the Minister for the ongoing reforms and expressed expectations that the Ministry would remain committed to improving the ease of doing business.

He cited progress in areas such as the application and approval of business permits and visa processing.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to closely monitor the flow of people into and out of the country, noting that the objective was to simplify and enhance the processes while aligning with private sector expectations.

Oyerinde observed that while many Nigerians desire to travel abroad, expatriates continue to flock into the country.

He explained that the aim of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Ministry is to streamline processes through various reforms. He recalled a stakeholders’ meeting held about a month ago, which resulted in the formation of a 10-member committee to review key elements of immigration procedures and expatriate certification.

According to him: “One thing we should all be concerned about—and we must not lose sight of—is homeland security. This is the only country we have.

“Even if Customs or Immigration face challenges manning the country’s extensive borders, we must start somewhere. I believe the Ministry has begun, and they are making steady progress. It is our collective responsibility to support them so they can achieve the necessary milestones.”

Employers’ indictment

Unfolding the new expatriate administration framework, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Tunji-Ojo, indicted several employers for abusing the expatriate quota by bringing in all manner of foreigners under the guise of expatriates to take over jobs meant for Nigerians.

He decried the trend of submitting unreasonable expatriate quota requests and warned that the government would no longer tolerate such behaviour.

The Minister stated that the Ministry would no longer approve requests for expatriates where qualified Nigerians are available, citing one of Nigeria’s largest companies that requested expatriate cooks.

He questioned why employers would request expatriate human resource personnel, waiters, cooks, and other roles that are abundantly available in Nigeria.

The Minister clarified that expatriates should only be brought in when there is no local expertise available.

He also highlighted the abuse of the expatriate quota, where foreigners stay on jobs for 10 to 15 years, noting that even if Nigerians were to be trained, 10 years is more than enough for effective understudy.

“This government will not tolerate any request for unreasonable expatriates. We are creating jobs, but a large chunk of those jobs is not going to our people. We will no longer issue unjustified expatriate quota approvals. Employers will be held responsible for defaults. From the records, fewer than 50,000 expatriates are officially registered or recognised—others are illegal. We can no longer accept this. A report on the status of understudy programs will be required to track progress.”

Sanction commences in August

He warned that beginning August 1, 2025, the government would no longer take violations of expatriate quota regulations lightly and announced that the Ministry would begin a clampdown on irregular migrants.

However, he also introduced an immigration amnesty programme, allowing for a three-month window beginning May 1 for companies and individuals to regularise their documentation.

He reassured stakeholders that the goal was to simplify processes without compromising national security.

The Minister stressed that employers would be held accountable for any breaches, including violations of the expatriate quota, and insisted that non-compliance would no longer be tolerated.

“So, by the 1st of August, there will be a strict clampdown on irregular immigrants. We hope people will take advantage of the three-month grace period to regularise their status and comply with established immigration protocols,” he said.

The Minister also warned that the Federal Government would no longer tolerate companies obstructing the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) from performing its duties.

He assured that the fees for obtaining the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card, CERPAC, would not be increased. CERPAC is the official document issued by the NIS, allowing foreign nationals to legally reside and work in Nigeria.

Tunji-Ojo further announced that CERPAC would be integrated with Interpol for easier identification of criminals. “We are introducing e-CERPAC; a virtual copy will be sent to your email, and there will be machine-readable cards that cannot be faked.”

Other reforms listed by the Minister include the introduction of the Temporary Expatriate Resident Permit (TERP), improvements in insurance, landing and exit card systems, and a new e-visa solution.

He emphasised the urgent need to overhaul Nigeria’s immigration system and build one that citizens can be proud of.

Consequently, he directed that an Expatriate Support Desk be established at immigration offices across the country.

