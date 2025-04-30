FG inaugurates FUTES Governing Council, university to commence operations next academic session

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

…Senator Bamidele Donates Vehicles and Ambulance to Support Takeoff

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Federal Government has inaugurated the Governing Council and principal officers of the newly established Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES) in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, confirming that the university will commence full academic operations by September 2025.

The inauguration was conducted by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who explained that the university was established to address Nigeria’s human capital deficit in critical areas of national development.

At the event, Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), officially donated two Toyota Coaster buses, one Toyota Hilux utility vehicle, one Toyota Hiace ambulance, and two motorcycles, among other items, to support the institution’s takeoff.

According to a statement from the Office of the Senate Leader, dignitaries at the event included Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council, Senator Binta Garba, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Aribisala, and CEO of Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim.

Dr. Alausa commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing education, noting that the Ministry of Education received the third-highest budget allocation for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

He emphasized that the university aligns with the president’s plan to build capacity in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and equip the youth with globally relevant skills.

“The establishment of FUTES is part of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI). It will address gaps in software engineering, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and more,” Alausa stated.

He said the university was set up to prepare Nigerian youth to fill the over 2.2 million job opportunities currently available in these fields but remain unoccupied due to a skills gap.

Dr. Alausa added that the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have been formally notified to include FUTES in Nigeria’s list of recognized institutions.

Senator Bamidele, in his remarks, praised the commitment of the host community and recalled the groundwork laid long before the bill establishing the university was signed into law. He noted that at least seven retired professors from the community actively contributed to its seamless takeoff.

He paid tribute to Late Prof. Ekundayo Adeyinka Adeyemi, the first professor of architecture in West Africa, who advocated for the inclusion of “Environmental Sciences” in the university’s name. A minute of silence was observed in his honor.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Olugbenga Aribisala described the university as unique in its focus and mission. According to him, FUTES will offer specialized programmes such as:

Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering

Biomedical Engineering

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence

Software Engineering

Industrial Design

Data Science and Economics

Forestry and Environmental Management

Aribisala outlined the institution’s vision to become a 21st-century world-class university, fully residential and ICT-driven, with a global outlook and a strong commitment to knowledge production and innovation.