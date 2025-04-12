FG debunks US Embassy post on Nigeria’s security situation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

..Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Freedom, Security

By Favour Ulebor

The Federal Government has faulted a recent social media post by the United States Embassy in Abuja concerning Nigeria’s security situation and testimonies of religious leaders at a U.S. Congressional hearing, describing the claims as inaccurate and misrepresentative of the country’s efforts.

In a press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Friday, the government said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs observes with concerns a recent social media publication by the United States Embassy, Abuja, regarding the security situation in Nigeria and the testimonies provided by Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Rev. Fr. Remigius Ihyula, on the unfortunate alleged threats that have arisen as a result of their testimonies at the U.S. Congressional Hearing on Religious Persecution in Nigeria.”

It added that, “Though their testimonies misrepresent facts and oversimplification of a deeply complex national challenge, the religious leaders are entitled to their opinions, freedom of expression, and association as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.”

The Ministry described as “both inaccurate and unfair” the assertion that the Nigerian government has “allowed the violence to escalate unchecked.”

According to the statement, “The government has consistently taken decisive actions, including deploying security forces to areas affected by communal violence, engaging in peace-building efforts between farmers and herders, strengthening intelligence operations to track down criminal elements, and implementing policies to address root causes, including land use reforms and economic development initiatives.”

“It is important to state that, while challenges remain, it is incorrect to suggest that the Nigerian government has been inactive or indifferent. The reality is that Nigeria is fighting multiple security threats, including banditry, terrorism, and organized crime, all of which affect different communities irrespective of religion,” it added.

The statement reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to upholding “freedom of religion and freedom of expression, among other freedoms,” and assured that “any reports of threats or intimidation against religious leaders will be investigated, and appropriate actions will be taken.”

While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry rejected “the portrayal of the crisis as an ‘Islamist extermination’ of Christians,” stating that “Government will continue to prioritize the protection of the lives and property of its citizens regardless of faith or ethnicity while strengthening national and international cooperation in the fight against insecurity.”

“We therefore call for responsible reporting that reflects the full complexity of the challenges at hand and promotes constructive dialogue rather than polarization,” the statement concluded.