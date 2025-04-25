FG cites unsustainable ₦47bn power bill as reason for ₦10bn solar installation in Aso Rock

Aso-Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power.

By Bayo Wahab

The Federal Government has explained the reason for the installation of solar panels at the Aso Rock Villa.

The Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, said it is unsustainable for the government to continue paying about ₦47 billion yearly in power bills.

According to him, this was the reason President Bola Tinubu approved ₦10 billion for the solar power grid to power the presidential villa.

It would be recalled that in 2024, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in an advertorial titled ‘Notice of disconnection,’ said the presidential villa owed an electricity bill of N923.87 million.

The Disco also issued a 10-day notice to the presidential villa and 86 government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to pay the N47.1 billion electricity debt they owe or risk disconnection.

However, while briefing the press on Friday, Mustapha explained that the switch to solar energy in Aso Rock is in line with President Tinubu’s agenda to diversify energy sources and also cut the cost of governance.

He added that the development would provide uninterrupted, clean energy, create jobs, foster innovation among Nigerian engineers and energy experts, and ultimately reduce pressure on the national grid.

Vanguard News