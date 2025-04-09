FG-backed wholesale drug centre in Anambra to be completed in 18 months — CPAPWL

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) for pharmaceutical products in Anambra State will be completed within the next 18 months, the Central Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Wholesale Limited (CPAPWL) has announced.

During an inspection of the project site at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area, the Board of Directors of CPAPWL, which is overseeing the development, confirmed that all major bottlenecks delaying the project have been resolved. The board also expressed renewed unity among key stakeholders to ensure timely completion.

The CWC in Anambra is one of four pilot centres selected by the Federal Government under a regulatory reform initiative led by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The initiative aims to relocate open drug markets to properly regulated centres, in accordance with Nigeria’s constitutional provisions which place drug regulation on the exclusive legislative list.

The four pilot states—Kano, Lagos, Anambra, and Abia—were selected to host the initial centres. While Kano’s facility is already operational, Anambra’s construction is ongoing, with an ambitious expansion underway to make it the largest of its kind in the country.

Speaking during the inspection, CPAPWL Board Chairman, Uche Eze, disclosed that over ₦9 billion has already been invested in the Anambra project. He noted that delays were caused by difficulties in resolving land encumbrances through AMCON and in securing buy-in from stakeholders, including banks, developers, and pharmaceutical traders.

“Initially, the site was 25 hectares, but we have expanded it to 50 hectares to create the biggest Coordinated Wholesale Centre in Nigeria,” Eze said. He added that the project’s shift away from its original mortgage financing model was necessary due to rising costs and economic realities.

The board praised the Anambra State Government, particularly Governor Charles Soludo, for providing critical infrastructure such as access roads at the site. The board also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the Registrar of the PCN, Pharmacist Ibrahim Ahmed, for their support and vision in conceiving the project.

In a joint statement titled “Inspection of the Ongoing CWC, Oba Project: Work in Progress,” signed by Board Chairman Uche Eze and Secretary Pharmacist Victor Okwuosa, CPAPWL acknowledged the economic challenges that have affected materials and contractual obligations but emphasized their determination to move forward.

Project consultant and engineer, Ofodile Anieto, assured that the centre will be delivered within the 18-month timeline, in line with both engineering standards and PCN specifications. He also confirmed that funding for the project has remained consistent.

Once completed, the Anambra CWC is expected to significantly enhance the regulation of drug distribution in the region, eliminate the reputational damage caused by open drug markets, and ensure safer access to pharmaceuticals for Nigerians.