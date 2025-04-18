Female actors must reject sex-for-roles culture – Abigail Nmah

By Chioma Okoye

Prominent Nollywood actress, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur, Abigail Ebunoluwa Nmah, has sparked a crucial conversation within the Nigerian film industry, calling on female actors to unequivocally reject the exploitative culture of exchanging sex for roles.

Speaking passionately, Abigail Nmah—who is also the wife of Marvin Nmah, a pioneer of the globally recognized Afro-Adura musical movement—emphasized her deep commitment to a Nollywood rooted in merit, professionalism, and integrity.

“I am Abigail Ebunoluwa Nmah, an actress, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur,” she declared. “My journey in this industry has been paved with hard work, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. My husband, Marvin, and I believe deeply in the transformative power of creativity. But that power is eroded when exploitation becomes the price of entry.”

Addressing what she described as a “whispered issue,” Ms. Nmah condemned the long-standing practice in Nollywood where female actors are expected to submit to sexual advances from producers or male counterparts in order to secure roles.

“As the world moves toward fairness and professionalism, Nollywood—Africa’s cinematic heart—must not be left behind,” she stated. “The idea that women must compromise their dignity to be seen or heard is not only degrading but profoundly damaging to the integrity and soul of our industry.”

Ms. Nmah argued that such unethical practices rob the industry of its authenticity and hinder genuine artistic expression.

“When a role is awarded based on submission rather than talent, we lose authenticity. We reward manipulation and silence real talent. It is a betrayal of what cinema and art should represent.”

She outlined the far-reaching consequences of the “sex-for-roles” culture, including the psychological toll on young actresses, the erosion of trust within the industry, and the reputational damage to Nollywood.

“This culture breeds fear, insecurity, and diminished self-worth in aspiring actresses. It tarnishes Nollywood’s image and overshadows the efforts of countless professionals who are striving to uplift the industry with honesty and dedication.”

Ms. Nmah also highlighted how these practices compromise the quality of storytelling in Nigerian cinema.

“When roles are won through exploitation, we lose the richness of authentic storytelling. We silence the voices of truly gifted individuals and dilute the potential of our industry.”

Her message culminated in a passionate call to action: “It is time we say: enough is enough. The world is watching. Nigeria is overflowing with talented, dynamic women who deserve to shine without having to sacrifice their dignity. Producers, directors, and actors must be held accountable. Nollywood must become a safe space where women can thrive, lead, and create without fear.”

Concluding her powerful statement, Abigail Nmah stood not only as a voice for women in film but as a proud partner to a man whose music, she noted, “elevates hearts and minds across the world.”

“Let us build a Nollywood grounded in merit, truth, and undeniable talent. Let us give roles to those who earn them—not to those forced into compromise. This new century must be the era where we rewrite the script—a script of dignity, justice, and a brighter future for all.”