‘Fellow cultists have fled to Europe, other African countries,’ suspect tells Anambra Police

A self-confessed member of the Black Axe secret cult has told the Police that threats from rival Eiye Confraternity have made his colleagues flee Anambra for Europe and other African countries.

The cultist was arrested at Nkwelle-Ezunaka community in Oyi Local Government Area of the state, after a gun battle with Eiye led to the death of two.

A long-standing dispute between the two rival cults had almost escalated beyond government control.

Police confirmed the arrest of the member of Black Axe Confraternity after a bloody gun duel with Eiye Confraternity.

The clash also left others injured; the suspect himself was shot on the ankle.

The suspect (names withheld) revealed the identities of fellow members of the Black Axe. He mentioned Mmadukwe, Oluebube, Ikpe, Nwali, Uzor, Obineke and others.

The suspect added that the Eiye rival group had vowed to sustain the tempo of bloody clashes until members of the Black Axe are completely wiped out of existence.

He said following such vow, some of their members have, out of fear of losing their lives, left Anambra state.

Some relocated to other parts of Nigeria, other African countries and Europe for the safety of their lives.

He said many of those that fled include those who were either forced to join the cult group, and those who were not yet bonafide members.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochuckwu Ikenga, told newsmen on phone that he was not aware of the incident. Ikenga promised to make necessary inquiries to that effect, and get back to journalists.

However, a superior police officer, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident.

The officer added that the ugly development had imposed fears among innocent citizens in the area, as they now scamper for safety at any slightest sign of danger.

The officer noted that the Police were on top of the situation, as efforts are being intensified to apprehend both members of the cult groups involved in the clashes for prosecution.

