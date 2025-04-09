Federal lawmaker Jaji mourns death of Zamfara Assembly member

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has lost one of its members, Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji, who represented Kaura Namoda South Constituency. He passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence in Gusau.

Reacting to the sad news, Member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji, described Hon. Kasuwar Daji’s death as a monumental loss to Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin Magaji, Dr. Jaji expressed deep sorrow over the passing of his close friend and political ally.

“I am heartbroken by the sad news of the passing of my friend and member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji. His death is a great loss to Zamfara State, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, and the entire APC family,” Jaji said.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, I extend my condolences to the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Kaura Namoda South Constituency, the Government and people of Zamfara State, the APC, his family, and his friends over this irreparable loss.”

He offered prayers for the late lawmaker, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings, reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus, and grant his family the strength to bear the loss.

Dr. Jaji further described the deceased as a devoted Muslim, an honest man of integrity, and a leader who lived his life in service to God and humanity.