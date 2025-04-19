FCTA bridging infrastructural gap between Abuja city, rural communities – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is bridging the infrastructural gap between Abuja capital city and its rural communities.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Saturday, after he inspected ongoing road projects in Ketti and Takushara, two densely populated satellite communities within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The roads inspected were the 10.5-kilometre Kabusa/Ketti road, which connects Kabusa, Pyakasa, and Ketti Districts, and the 9.8-kilometer Kabusa/Takushara road, which links Kabusa, Takushara, and Wasa Districts.

Wike said that the move was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for inclusive development, stressing that provision of infrastructure should not be limited to the city centre.

“Mr President has always emphasised that we should not only concentrate development in the city but extend it to the satellite towns,” he said.

The minister said that the Ketti and Takushara roads, which would serve as key arteries between the satellite towns and Abuja city, would be completed and inaugurated in May.

He commended AMAC Chairman Mr Christopher Maikalangu for drawing his attention to what he described as “two very important roads” to the development of the communities.

“If not for him, we wouldn’t have focused our attention on these areas. You can see how happy the residents of Ketti are.

“I am happy with what the contractors are doing and hopefully by the end of May, these two roads will be inaugurated as part of the second anniversary of Mr President,” Wike said.

The minister highlighted the strategic importance of roads to rural development, noting that improved access and connectivity in rural communities will make living outside the city more appealing.

“From here to the city is just about 10 minutes. That’s what road networks bring. It will open up the entire place.

“This shift will encourage migration away from the city centre, reduce urban congestion, and drive property development in satellite communities,” he said.

Beyond road infrastructure, the minister revealed a broader plan to improve the socio-economic and livelihood of rural dwellers, including the planned construction of schools in Ketti and Takushara.

“We promised the communities that we would build more schools; the file is still on my table.

“I have approved it and we are waiting for the passage of the 2025 FCT Statutory Budget by the National Assembly for us to commence construction,” he added.

Wike insisted that the FCT Administration’s priority would remain on roads that serve the public rather than private estates.

Speaking about Easter, the minister called for forgiveness and love for one another.

He urged FCT residents to embrace unity for national cohesion.

“Nigerians should work together for the interest of all, and the FCT Administration will remain committed to fulfilling its promises,” he said.