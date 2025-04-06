FCT residents decry discriminatory power supply, demand equal treatment for all electricity bands

Electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Bands B to E have alleged discriminatory treatment by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), accusing the utility of prioritizing customers on Band A while neglecting others.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, residents lamented erratic power supply to their homes and business premises, describing the situation as deeply unfair and detrimental to their livelihoods.

Mr. Moses Omoruyi, a resident of Kuje on Band B, criticized the disparity in power allocation, noting that all consumers, regardless of their band classification, deserve reliable electricity. He argued that billing should be based on the number of units consumed, not the hours of supply.

“Those on Band A are enjoying up to 18 to 20 hours of electricity daily, while others are left to suffer. Are we not Nigerians like them?” Omoruyi questioned.

Mrs. Ufuoma Ifeta from Kubwa echoed similar sentiments, calling for a downward review of electricity tariffs and a unified rate system. She argued that a fair pricing mechanism based on consumption rather than classification would ensure equity.

“The idea of bands where some get up to 20 hours of power and others barely get two to five hours should be scrapped. Equal and affordable rates should apply to all,” she said.

Mr. Joseph Akhere, a civil servant also residing in Kubwa, stressed the importance of steady power supply as a foundation for customer satisfaction. “If electricity is constant, people will pay without complaints. The focus should be on equitable distribution, not just favoring Band A consumers,” he said.

Mrs. Titilayo Olowu from Dutse urged the government to ensure infrastructure upgrades for consistent supply across all bands, warning that any attempt to shift all users to Band A must come with guaranteed stability.

Another Dutse resident, Mr. Gilbert Akpan, decried the hardship faced by those in lower bands due to poor supply. He called on the government to eliminate preferential treatment and enforce a uniform electricity distribution and tariff system.

Under the current structure, Band A customers—who are guaranteed 18 to 20 hours of power daily—pay ₦209.5 per kilowatt-hour, while Band B users pay ₦63/kWh, leading to growing dissatisfaction among non-Band A consumers.

Residents are now urging authorities to review the band classification system and ensure equitable access to electricity for all Nigerians, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status. NAN