FCCPC raids Utako market over unfair pricing, repackaged local rice

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have raided several rice stores in Utako Market, Abuja, in a clampdown on alleged unfair pricing and deceptive packaging practices.

The enforcement operation, led by FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, resulted in the sealing of ten shops suspected to be operated by a cartel involved in repackaging locally produced rice and marketing it as imported brands.

Adeyinka explained that the operation was prompted by credible intelligence from brand owners and concerned consumers, who reported that local rice was being fraudulently sold under the guise of long-discontinued foreign brands.

“This raid is being carried out based on intelligence that there’s ongoing debagging of foreign-branded rice. We received reports from brand owners that their products are no longer in the Nigerian market. For instance, Royal Stallion exited Nigeria over ten years ago,” she said.

She noted that some Nigerian consumers continue to show a strong preference for foreign rice, despite its limited availability, creating an opportunity for unscrupulous traders to exploit the market.

“Because of the demand for foreign rice, some market cartels have resorted to rebagging local rice and selling it as imported. This practice is not only exploitative but also infringes on consumer rights and undermines economic integrity,” Adeyinka added.

The FCCPC director emphasized the Commission’s commitment to protecting consumers by ensuring fair pricing and the integrity of goods sold in the market. She warned that this raid was only the beginning of a wider enforcement drive.

“This enforcement will be sustained. Those found guilty will face administrative penalties and fines to serve as a deterrent to others,” she stated.

Some shop owners whose premises were sealed claimed ignorance of any wrongdoing, insisting that they purchased their rice from registered dealers and millers across Nigeria.

The FCCPC has reiterated its stance against all forms of consumer abuse and vowed to continue clamping down on deceptive practices across Nigerian markets.