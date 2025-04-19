Father, three children, maid killed in Osun road crash

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A father and his three children have been killed along with their maid in a road accident along Ife-Ilesa express road in Osun State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, involving a Mark trailer and the family’s Toyota Hilux vehicle, left the wife critically injured.

A statement issued by Osun State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and made available to newsmen by the spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, indicated that the accident was caused by the truck driver who drove on the wrong lane.

She added that the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife, while the injured woman was taken to a private hospital in Ipetumodu for treatment.

The statement added that the truck driver is presently in police custody for prosecution.

The FRSC sector commander, Taofeek Adeyemi, added that the cash of N508,900 and other items recovered from the scene were handed over to relatives of the deceased in the presence of police operatives.

He then warned road users to stop driving on wrong lanes and adhere strictly to road traffic rules to curb unnecessary death on the roads.