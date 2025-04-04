Fashola, Obanikoro present as Lagos APC chairman buries wife

The Coordinating Minister of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Senior Apostle Joseph Akanbi, on Friday, urged Nigerians to be faithful to God and show love to one another.

Akanbi spoke at the funeral service of Apostle Esther Ojelabi, wife of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Ojelabi died on March 24.

She was aged 64.

The funeral service took place at the Lagos State University Auditorium, Ojo, Lagos State.

The Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; a former Minister of Works and Housing and former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN); and a former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Sen. Idiat Adebule; were among dignitaries at the occasion.

Sen. Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) and a former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, were also at the event.

In a sermon, Akanbi said that the deceased lived a life of faithfulness and made positive impact on society.

He called on Nigerians to emulate her life of simplicity, prayer, care and love, urging faithfulness to God.

He warned that materialism was a tool by Satan to distract people from living a life of faithfulness.

“We need to always remember the reason we are on earth. Such consciousness will enable us to live faithfully to God and love humanity,” the cleric said.

Mrs Tope Ambode, daughter of the deceased, said: “My mum impacted lives. Although we will miss her, our solace is in the fact that she is in the bosom of her Creator as a result of the way she lived,” (NAN)