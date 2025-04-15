By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist of Nigeria, has said that famine awaits the nation if the issue of farmer/herder clashes being witnessed in various parts of the country is not reduced.

He urged the federal government to address the farmer/herder clashes, stressing that the people need to feed well in order to stay alive and wait for what 2027 holds for the country.

Onuoha noted that the failure of the federal government to fully address the issue has further emboldened recalcitrant herders to continue unleashing mayhem in various parts of the country, stressing that the federal government should try to reduce the conflict.

He tasked the security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities and identify those hiding under the banner of herders to wreck havoc on local communities.

The cleric, who was reacting to the recent clashes farmer/ herders clashes in Plateau and Benue states, lamented that with the activities of marauding herders, who allegedly uproot cassava in farms, and feed their cows, it will be difficult to ensure there is food availability in Nigeria.

He said;”If the federal government is sincere about ensuring food availability, issue of farmer/herder clashes, should not be treated with kid gloves, the failure to mete out commensurate punishment to those hiding under the guise of herders has further led to the massacre of farmers and destruction of farmlands.

“It has even become pertinent to address the farmer/herder clashes now that the farming season has long commenced.If they continue to go haywire, it has the potentials of dissuading a lot of people from embracing farming with a view to achieving food security for their families and Nigeria at large.

“Unless the government takes the bold step to urgently address this farmer/herder clashes in the country, Nigeria will experience greater food insecurity. Government must not play politics. We should have gotten to that level where we should call a spade, a spade not shifting responsibilities.”

Reacting to calls by some Nigerians for the federal government to declare herders as terrorists, Onuoha also urged the federal government to identify and prosecute those that unleash mayhem in the country in the guise of herders.

“If indeed terrorists are now herders, it should be a source of concern to the federal government

What it means, is that their modus operandi will increase while the Nigerian masses will be the most vulnerable. The security agencies must brace up and identify those people hiding under the guise of herders to perpetuate crime in the country.

“If you find criminals in any profession, it is incumbent on authorities to fish them out. Don’t give a negative name to a group of people. It hurts. If terrorists have infiltrated any group, let security agencies work with every segment of the society to single out those who have given bad names to the group.”