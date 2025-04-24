Faleke and his relentless loyalty to the Renewed Hope Agenda

Faleke

By Philip Agbese

In the corridors of power, where loyalty is tested and dedication is forged, one name stands out – Rt. Hon. James Faleke, the unsung hero behind the stability of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Like a maestro conducting a symphony, Faleke works tirelessly behind the scenes, orchestrating every move with precision and passion, his unwavering commitment to his principal and mentor a beacon of hope for a brighter Nigeria.

With a heart that beats for the people and a spirit that drives him to serve, Faleke is the steady hand that steers the ship of state towards a formidable harbour, where the dreams of Nigerians can become a reality. His is a story of purposeful followership, of a man who has dedicated his life to making his leader’s vision a reality, and in doing so, has become a leader in his own right.

Faleke’s political journey began like a spark, ignited in 2003 when he took on the role of Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area in Lagos State. From that moment on, the flame of service and leadership grew, guiding him through the halls of governance. Almost 15 years in the National Assembly, and Faleke’s reputation as a leader of exceptional caliber had been forged.

But there’s one thread that weaves through every chapter of his story: his devotion to President Bola Tinubu. Like a trusted partner, Faleke has stood by the President’s side, working tirelessly to bring his vision to life. Through the triumphs and challenges, Faleke has remained a steadfast ally, his heart beating in sync with the President’s.

For Rt. Hon. Faleke, effective governance is more than just a concept – it’s a calling. He knows that for a government to truly serve its people, its leaders must have the courage of their convictions and the resolve to drive meaningful change. Faleke has long abandoned the politics of appeasement, instead charting a bold new course for the ship of state to sail towards a brighter future. With an unwavering commitment to his principal, mentor, and political father, President Tinubu, Faleke navigates the complexities of governance with precision and purpose.

He knows exactly what the President wants – nothing short of total fulfillment for the Nigerian people. Faleke’s leadership style is a breath of fresh air, driven by a passion to empower citizens and unleash their potential. To him, governance is not just about policy-making, but about people – giving Nigerians what they deserve, and empowering each individual to become a dream maker, not just a dreamer. With calculated risk-taking and strong political will, Faleke is determined to steer Nigeria towards a formidable harbor, where every citizen can thrive.

Like a loyal companion, he has chosen to walk in the President’s footsteps, prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians above all else. Faleke’s love for people is contagious, earning him a reputation as a champion of the masses rather than just a name. His selflessness is inspiring, as he seeks the well-being of others with a sacrificial and respectful heart.

With a dexterity that is second to none, Faleke navigates complex situations with ease, influencing others and commanding respect without effort. His creativity, self-confidence, and boldness in the face of adversity have cemented his status as a leader of exceptional caliber. Faleke is a man with a lion’s heart, conquering challenges and breaking boundaries with courage and determination.

Faleke’s secret to building a devoted team lies in two powerful principles: teamwork and inclusivity. With tireless effort, he has brought together a diverse group of men and women who share a passion for President Tinubu’s vision. Through humility and a keen eye for talent, Faleke has fostered a sense of community and purpose among his squad, creating a lasting impact that extends far beyond mere numbers.

His leadership style is built on four core principles: careful selection, association, delegation, and supervision. By empowering others and giving them the autonomy to shine, Faleke has not only grown President Tinubu’s followership but also freed himself to explore new frontiers.

But Faleke’s impact goes beyond mere recruitment – he is a maker of men. Through his empowerment programs and interventions, he builds independent individuals who stand tall, equipped with the skills and resources they need to succeed. His commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial spirit in Nigerian youths is unwavering, and his initiatives have inspired a new generation of leaders. By refusing to accept mediocrity, Faleke is shaping the future, one empowered individual at a time.

With a keen eye for talent and a heart that beats for purpose, Faleke scours the landscape for the best minds to join President Tinubu’s team. When he finds them, his enthusiasm is palpable, and he works tirelessly to harness their potential with endurance and optimism. As an extraordinary administrator, Faleke invests his time, energy, and resources with precision, building a legacy of strength and quality relationships that will outlast generations.

Every step he takes, every decision he makes, is guided by a singular focus: to bring President Tinubu’s vision for a Renewed Hope Agenda to life. With dedication, Faleke is illuminating the path forward, tapping into the transformative power of innovative policies to bring light to a nation that was once shrouded in darkness. As the brightness grows, so does the promise of a better tomorrow, and Faleke stands at the forefront, leading the charge with courage and conviction.

Focused on delivering results, he has become a linchpin in President Tinubu’s administration. A man of quiet strength, he eschews self-promotion and instead channels his energy towards ensuring the success of the Asiwaju administration. His ultimate goal is clear: to help President Tinubu build on his achievements and repeat his success after 2027. With a selfless spirit and a steadfast commitment to the cause, Faleke is a true partner in the journey towards a brighter future for Nigeria.

As the horizon of tomorrow beckons, Faleke’s footprints on the sands of time will continue to guide generations yet unborn, illuminating the path to a brighter Nigeria, where hope and prosperity bloom like a garden tended with love, and the seeds of progress sown today yield a harvest of greatness for all.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman, 10th House of Representatives.