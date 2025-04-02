Falana urges Nigerians to demand accountability from leaders

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders, decrying the prevalence of the “rule of rulers” instead of the rule of law.

Falana made this call at the 4th Anniversary of the late Yinka Odumakin Lecture, organised by the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation on Wednesday in Lagos.

The lecture, themed “Selflessness in Leadership: The Yinka Odumakin Example”, highlighted the importance of accountability in governance.

Falana stressed that leaders must be held responsible for their actions, urging Nigerians to start asking questions and demanding transparency.

He also encouraged citizens to request copies of their local government budgets to track spending and ensure proper implementation.

“Nigerians must hold their Senators and House of Representatives members accountable for their constituency budgets,” he said.

He reiterated the importance of questioning leaders and demanding accountability.

“They must ensure the implementation of their budgets. We must begin with the appropriation of state budgets. Let us demand a copy of the budget and seek accountability.

“Find out how your local government spends its money. They must implement the budget.

“We must hold them accountable to serve the people. Nigerians need to ask questions,” Falana stated.

He also criticised what he described as the “rule of rulers” rather than the “rule of law”.

According to him, the rule of law ensures that everyone is bound by the law and treated equally.

Falana condemned the Lagos State government for allegedly demolishing the homes of the poor without proper approval while allowing the wealthy to bypass similar laws.

“The government is demolishing houses occupied by the poor. But when the rich, including those in Banana Island, do the same, the government ratifies the law,” he claimed.

He called on Nigerians to support one another, emphasising that “injustice to one is injustice to all.”

Falana urged Nigerians to hold the government accountable, stating that this would be the best way to honour Yinka Odumakin’s legacy.

He described Odumakin as a consistent and courageous advocate for democracy.

“The philosophy of Afenifere, which Yinka upheld, includes education for all, access to healthcare, and full employment.

“For the foundation to remain relevant, this philosophy must be sustained,” he added.

Earlier, in his goodwill message, Gani Adams, a factional leader of the outlawed Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), urged the human rights community to continue fighting for democracy.

Adams advised them not to compromise in the interest of the people.

“We must continue what Yinka Odumakin fought for and believed in.

“There is a need for pro-democracy activists to focus on reshaping and sustaining democracy in the country,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate, described Odumakin as a fearless and courageous activist.

“Yinka always spoke the truth, regardless of whose ox was gored,” he said.

Dr Joe Odumakin, President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, highlighted the importance of equality and justice for all.

“The rule of law must be respected by everyone.

“Nigeria is our country. We must insist on doing things right and ensuring that injustice to one is injustice to all,” she added.

The widow, who is also the president of the foundation, pledged to rededicate herself to the ideals her late husband stood for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yinka Odumakin passed away on April 2, 2021, following a brief illness.

NAN also reports that dignitaries at the event included Mr Jimi Agbaje, former Lagos State governorship candidate, and activist Mr Olamide Fusika (SAN).

Other attendees included veteran journalist Mr Richard Akinnola and Mr Edmond Obilo. (NAN)