Falana calls for immediate sack of Rivers Sole Administrator over breach of presidential order

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to immediately remove the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, citing a breach of constitutional procedure and defiance of President Bola Tinubu’s directives.

In a statement provided to Vanguard on Thursday, Falana referenced the official Federal Government Gazette, which outlined the terms governing the Sole Administrator’s operations.

According to the document, “the Sole Administrator shall operate on the basis of such Regulations that may, from time to time, be issued by me,” President Bola Tinubu stated.

However, Falana noted that “it is common knowledge that President Bola Tinubu has not issued any Regulation for the operation of the Sole Administrator.”

Despite this, the appointed Sole Administrator has proceeded to make appointments and remove officials who were earlier appointed by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Describing the development as unlawful, Falana said: “By treating the orders of President Bola Tinubu with contempt, the Sole Administrator has compounded the illegality of his appointment.

The Sole Administrator ought to be removed without any further delay.”

The legal luminary’s position comes amid a broader political crisis in Rivers State, where the legitimacy of key appointments and the balance of powers between the state and federal government continue to generate intense debate.