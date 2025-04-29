Fake news: Olu of Warri not involved in arms procurement deal — Erewa

By Dayo Johnson

Akure— Godday Erewa, a respected leader from the Etikan Kingdom in Ondo State and the Oritsuwa of Warri Kingdom, has described allegations linking the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to arms procurement deal as false and misleading.

Erewa, in a statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the allegations “are not only false and misleading but also an indignity to the throne and the peace-loving people of Warri Kingdom.”

According to the Chairman of Psychometric Recruitment and Professional Training Institute, “these allegations are not only laughable but entirely unfounded and driven by misinformation and ulterior motives.

“The Olu of Warri remains an unwavering symbol of unity, peace and progress for the Itsekiri people and other ethnic nationalities within and outside Delta State.

“Since his ascension, His Majesty has been committed to fostering lasting peace, reconciliation and development. Therefore, the allegations are laughable.

“Any attempt to associate our revered king with arms procurement is a deliberate and mischievous attempt to malign his reputation and distract him.

“His Majesty cannot and will never engage in, endorse, or be a party to any arms transaction, directly or indirectly.”

Erewa, therefore, urged the public “to disregard these baseless allegations and see them as an orchestrated campaign by fifth columnists and detractors poised on engendering ethnic violence for personal profit.”