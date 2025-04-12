Fake native doctors deceiving Anambra youths into crime – Metchie

Dr John Metchie, Traditional Prime Minister Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), says that fake native doctors in the state have deceived many youths into various heinous crimes.

Metchie, who is the Deputy Commander-General of Nigeria Forest Security Service, said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He commended Gov. Charles Soludo for his efforts towards saving the youths from decadence occasioned by get rich quick syndrome.

He said what the level of societal decay in Anambra would have degenerated if Soludo had not intervened when he did.

Metchie lamented the case of drug trafficking involving 23 Anambra indigenes, who had already been convicted and on death row in Indonesia.

According to him, the governor, addressing this issue recently, attributed the problem to the activities of fake native doctors, whom his government has outlawed.

“Soludo raised alarm over the rising number of young indigenes of the state falling victims of drug trafficking scams.

“The Governor heaped the blame on deceptive native doctors, who misled these youths with false promises of supernatural protection.

“Governor Soludo’s mandate needs to be renewed for another four year-term to enable him consolidate on the current reforms.

“Soludo has demonstrated both capacity and competence in reformation and physical development for better positioning of Anambra and our people in Nigeria and internationally,” he said.

Metchie said that the determination of the governor to protect the moral and social fabric of Anambra could best be described as overwhelming, adding that those destroying the society did not see the cleansing waves.

According to him, Soludo had revealed that the 23 Anambra indigenes on death row in Indonesia for drug-related offences were manipulated by self-proclaimed native doctors.

He quoted Soludo as saying that the native doctors sold to the affected youths the dangerous belief that charms could render airport security systems ineffective.

“The governor has condemned the surge in get rich quick approach to life and fetish practices, particularly the rise of “oke ite” (money ritual) peddlers who promote the illusion of instant wealth without hard work.

“He warned that anyone caught making false spiritual claims or promoting illicit wealth schemes would be arrested.

“The governor has drawn a clear line between genuine traditional worship and fraudulent practices, noting that traditionalists of old were among the most upright who believed the gods would punish wrongdoing,” he added.