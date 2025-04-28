Expert advocates effective procurement systems for good governance

Civil engineering expert and investor, Michael Udofia, has called for stakeholders’ commitment to effective procurement systems implementation as a booster for transformative governance.

At the gathering for the International Procurement Day 2025, facilitated by the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Udofia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fens Properties Nigeria Limited, Udofia termed procurement as “frontline battlefield for national development and integrity.”

The event reflected on the theme, Flowchart of Procurement Processes: Unlawful Interference, Consequences and Punishment in the Eyes of the Nigerian Procurement Law.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour on “Unlocking National Value: The Power of a Good Procurement System,” Udofia emphasized that, “A well-designed procurement process is a nation’s engine for development, innovation, and integrity.”

He highlighted successes of the London 2012 Olympics and Estonia’s revolutionary e-Procurement system as evident that transparency and professionalism in procurement correlate with national prosperity.

On the home front, he pointed out that, “Nigeria’s own due process mechanism, when enforced, has saved billions by eliminating inflated contracts and ghost projects.”

He listed trust-building, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, fair competition, risk mitigation and legal compliance as among benefits of a strong procurement system, stressing that, “Compliance with the Public Procurement Act is not optional. It is the shield against systemic chaos and a safeguard for national stability.”

He further stressed that effective procurement is critical to public service delivery, maintaining that when procurement is swift and ethical, hospitals receive life-saving equipment, roads are fixed faster, and education is strengthened as “Procurement is not just paperwork; it is the heartbeat of governance.”

Harping on how globalization and digitalization reshape the landscape and demanding greater agility, technological competence, and resilience, Udofia urged stakeholders to embrace sustained up-skilling, innovation and collaborations to enhance efficiency and accountability in procurement operations.

“Procurement professionals are not just administrators. We are architects of national destiny. Through strategic sourcing, ethical conduct, and sustainable practices, we build the economic backbone of nations.”

“Therefore, let’s be the professionals who demand and deliver the highest standards every day, every contract, every nation,” he concluded.

The Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, regretted that, “Nigerians no longer have opportunities to bid for contractual opportunities. You must clearly define the basis upon which you judge a bid before you commence. Every bidder must meet minimum eligibility standard or requirements”

Adedokun commended the University of Port Harcourt for scoring first in the South South to organize an international procurement day, advising other institutions to key into ongoing procurement reforms.