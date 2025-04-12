Expatriates face 10-year entry ban for visa overstays in Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo

…FG to enforce $15 daily fine from August 1

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced stricter penalties for expatriates who overstay their visas. Overstaying for more than six months will now attract a five-year entry ban, while overstays of one year or more will lead to a 10-year ban.

Additionally, a daily fine of $15 will be imposed starting August 1, calculated from the visa’s stated exit date.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Friday during a meeting with the Organised Private Sector at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association House in Lagos. He was unveiling the ministry’s new Expatriate Administration System, part of a broader reform initiative.

Key Reforms Effective May 1: Automated Landing and Exit Cards, Electronic Visa (E-Visa), Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance, Upgraded Combined Expatriate Resident Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC), Temporary Resident Visa & Work Permit and Revised Expatriate Quota System.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need for accurate data on expatriates, noting that current records suggest fewer than 50,000 foreigners in Nigeria, a figure he believes is inaccurate.

“Data is the foundation of effective planning,” he said. He added that the Landing and Exit Cards would now be completed online, and that visa extensions must be applied for outside Nigeria.

He warned that expatriates who overstay their visas will face serious consequences.

“Overstaying by six months attracts a five-year ban; one year leads to a 10-year ban. The $15 daily fine is non-negotiable,” he said.

A three-month grace period will be provided from May 1 to allow expatriates to regularize their status before enforcement begins in August.

New E-Visa System

Launching on May 1, the Electronic Visa system will allow visa processing within 48 hours, replacing the current visa-on-arrival regime, which the minister described as vulnerable to corruption.

“No more lobbying. It’s a seamless and secure system,” he stated.

Mandatory Expatriate Insurance

Tunji-Ojo also announced a new Expatriate Comprehensive Insurance policy to reduce government spending on repatriation.

“Instead of demanding a lump sum for repatriation, now insurance will cover those costs,” he said. The insurance is now mandatory and will be paid annually alongside the CERPAC fee.

The CERPAC process will also be fully automated, with no fee increase. The system will be integrated with Interpol to better track individuals with criminal records or questionable backgrounds.

Finally, the minister warned that employers will be held accountable for immigration violations committed by their foreign staff.