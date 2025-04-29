Executive Watchdog flays Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s satirical apology to Akpabio

*Describes it as new low in political recklessness

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Executive Watchdog, a public accountability and governance advocacy group, has issued a strong condemnation of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent satirical “apology” directed at the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing it as “the latest descent into reckless, unsubstantiated allegations designed to undermine public institutions through media theatrics.”

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Fidelis Ella, tackled Senator Natasha for what it called “a calculated abuse of public trust, where serious criminal allegations are converted into tools of political spectacle rather than subjected to lawful investigation.”

It said: “Rather than report her allegations of sexual harassment to law enforcement or seek judicial remedy, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan improperly routed her complaint to the Nigerian Senate — an institution without criminal jurisdiction — only to abandon due process and resort to a media blitz when her political stunt failed to gain traction.”

He noted that her latest outburst, couched in satire, follows a well-documented pattern of frivolous and reckless accusations, including the now infamous claim that Senate President Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello plotted her assassination — a claim she later admitted was based on secondhand gossip relayed by unnamed third parties.

“Senator Natasha’s consistent preference for rumor over evidence, and media outrage over legal process, reveals a profound misunderstanding of the responsibilities of her office,” Ella said. “Her conduct diminishes the dignity of the Senate and betrays the trust placed in her by her constituents”, it said:

Referencing her previous accusation against former presidential aide Reno Omokri, Ella said: “At a time when Nigeria requires disciplined, fact-driven leadership, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan instead offers drama, innuendo, and political self-sabotage disguised as advocacy,” Ella stated. “Her satirical letter is not resistance; it is a confession of her disregard for evidence, institutions, and democratic responsibility.”

The Executive Watchdog stressed that public officeholders must lead by example and that public confidence in democracy cannot survive when elected officials treat truth and due process as disposable tools of political warfare.

The group reiterated its call for accountability in public discourse and vowed to continue championing responsible civic engagement based on integrity, evidence, and respect for constitutional order.