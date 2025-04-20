Exclusive premiere: Aso Ebi Diaries light up cinemas

By Efe Onodjae

Amidst pomp and pageantry at Jewel by Aeida in the Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday, a culturally rich film celebrating African party traditions, Aso Ebi Diaries, was unveiled to a select audience at an exclusive premiere.

The cinematic gem, infused with cultural vibrancy and spirit, hit Nigerian cinemas from Apri 18, 2025. It’s a poignant exploration of tradition, relationships, and the indomitable spirit of celebration.

Aso Ebi Diaries tells a compelling story of love tested, friendships strained, and family bonds that stand the test of time. It captures the emotional rollercoaster of personal relationships unfolding within the colorful and often chaotic backdrop of Nigerian parties and cultural events.

According to early viewers, Aso Ebi Diaries brings love, friendship, family, and drama to the big screen. The film offers a humorous yet insightful look at the complexities that surround Nigerian celebrations, where tradition, social expectations, and personal challenges often collide.

Produced by Laide Daramola and Taiwo Adebayo, and written by Frances Okeke, Aso Ebi Diaries skillfully blends humor and social commentary, offering a familiar yet nuanced portrayal of communal life in Nigeria.

Speaking at the premiere, producer Laide Daramola explained that the film was inspired by her personality and the experiences she has gathered since returning to Nigeria in 2007.

Sharing some of the production challenges, she said, “We faced several hurdles, including costuming and budgeting, but the core reason for making this film was never lost , to shed light on the pressure people face when asked to purchase Aso Ebi and the fear of being excluded.”

The cast features an impressive lineup of renowned actors including Shaffy Bello, Daniel Etim Effiong, Nancy Isime, Kunle Remi, Bukky Wright, Chizzy Alichi, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie), Daniel Lloyd, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko.