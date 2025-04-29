Ex UPU PG, Omene faults Oborewori, Okowa’s defection, says shift to APC unnecessary

Omene

…Says Governor Sheriff could have won second term without defecting

…warns of uncertain political future

By Paul Olayemi

Mosogar —A former President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Chief Joe Omene, has described the recent alignment of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State with the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “unfortunate” and “unnecessary.”

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard, the Urhobo elder statesman, who was a strong mobilizer for Governor Sheriff Oborewori before 2023 elections, expressed deep concern over what he called the “destruction of Delta’s political identity.”

“PDP was the almighty party in this state for over 25 years,” Chief Omene began. “To now suddenly align with APC for what I believe is a personal ambition of securing a second term is tragic. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori didn’t need to cross over; his performance alone could have guaranteed him re-election.”

The Delta State political scene has been in turmoil following the defection of the Governor, Dr Sheriff Oborewori, his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and collapsing the structure under PDP into APC. This realignment, has triggered criticism among some stakeholders, especially those who have fought bitter political battles under the PDP banner.

Chief Omene did not mince words in expressing his disappointment. “I’ve seen administrations come and go, but in two years, Governor Oborewori has done what some couldn’t do in four years. But this defection? It is not worth the risk. He had the people with him,” he insisted. “You don’t need to switch parties when performance speaks.”

Referencing the fierce political rivalry that previously existed between PDP and APC in Delta, Omene questioned the sincerity of the new alliance. “People lost lives during elections. We all know the level of animosity that existed. How do you expect these two sides to suddenly unite under one party? How do you share trust?” he asked.

He also warned about the potential political dangers if the APC fails to reward the governor’s loyalty with its gubernatorial ticket. “What happens if Sheriff Oborewori isn’t picked as APC’s flagbearer? He’s carried the entire PDP structure into APC—does he know what tomorrow holds?” Omene queried, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Nigerian politics.

The elder statesman further lamented the implications of the PDP’s collapse on democratic balance in the state. “A healthy democracy needs competition. In those days, if you didn’t like PDP, you had APC. Now, it’s like putting all your eggs in one basket. What happens if APC fails the people?”

While acknowledging that politicians act in their own interest, Omene maintained that this political realignment was unnecessary. “Even some APC leaders I’ve spoken to admitted they have no candidate who can defeat Sheriff. His performance would’ve secured him a second term—no rigging could stop him.”

He added that, contrary to some beliefs, this political shift might give rise to a new political force. “Yes, some people will follow him to APC, but not all. Another mega party will rise, and positions are now open in PDP for new entrants. Politicians are watching. They always calculate.”

Omene concluded with a stark message: “Rest in peace, PDP in Delta State. But this is not the end. The people are now wiser. They’ll vote based on credibility and performance, not party affiliation. As for me, I will continue to speak the truth—no matter how uncomfortable it makes people.”