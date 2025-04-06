Ex-militants demand full implementation of HCDT in Akwa Ibom communities

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Ex-militants in Akwa Ibom State, under the Niger Delta Volunteers (NDV), have called for the full implementation of the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) in the state’s oil-producing communities.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by the group’s leader General Ekpo Ekpo and Director of Information and Communication, Major Gen. Henry Okon Etete, the ex-militants expressed concern over the lack of development despite the state being one of the highest earners of the 13 percent derivation fund.

The statement highlighted the struggles of local communities, stating, “Akwa Ibom is one of Nigeria’s highest earners of the 13 percent derivation fund. Our struggle contributed to the increase in oil production and the oil revenues the state is enjoying today. It is an irony that communities in the state continue to live in penury without basic amenities.”

The group emphasized pressing issues such as high unemployment, environmental damage from oil spills and gas flaring, and the lack of basic infrastructure in the region. They urged both the federal and state governments, as well as International Oil Companies (IOCs), to take immediate action to address these concerns.

The NDV called for a full implementation of the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) to ensure community, government, and ex-militant participation with a focus on transparency. They also demanded increased investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and empowerment programs in the affected communities, along with strict environmental regulations and job creation.

Additionally, the ex-agitators urged the federal government to grant them contracts for oil pipeline surveillance in line with the Local Content Law, seeking more involvement in the management and protection of oil resources in the state.