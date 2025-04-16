Ex-Man Utd star Bastian Schweinsteiger ‘splits from wife’

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ex-Manchester United and Bayern Munchen star, Bastien Schweinsteiger and wife Ana Ivanovic are now separated from their union.

According to German outlet, Blunte, the couples, having married for nine years, have now being separated since two months ago.

The couple has three kids between them.

According to the report, the two are frequently separated by thousands of kilometers, with Ivanovic staying in Serbia with her kids while Schweinsteiger travels the world, and while this situation persists, their relationship kept straining from all angles.

In addition, the reports says that while the couple’s last Instagram post together was in December 2024, they haven’t been spotted together for months despite getting married in Venice nine years ago.

It now remains to be seen whether both couples can eventually reconcile and work things out as the former midfielder is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia, leaving Ivanovic, a tennis ace who won the 2008 French Open, to rely on the support of her parents and brother who also live in Serbia.

In October 2019, Schweinsteiger declared his retirement from professional football.

He has been employed by ARD Sportschau as a football analyst since retiring. One of You , a biographical novel he published in 2022, provides details about his life and accomplishments.

