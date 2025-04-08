Ex-Imo gov Ihedioha mourns Diamond Bank founder Pascal Dozie

Pascal Dozie

Former Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the founder of defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, describing him as “an Iroko from the East” and one of Nigeria’s finest ambassadors.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, Ihedioha said the news of the elder statesman’s death had reverberated across the nation, casting a shadow of grief on all who knew him and drew inspiration from his life.

“Fondly called Nda Pascal by his people, he was not just a titan in the corporate world but also a pillar of wisdom, integrity, and quiet strength,” Ihedioha said.

He praised Dozie’s trailblazing career, highlighting his roles as the founding Chairman of Diamond Bank PLC, former Chairman of MTN Nigeria, former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and former Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, among others.

“Beyond boardrooms and titles, Nda Pascal was a true elder statesman — a distinguished entrepreneur of rare pedigree, a mentor to many, and a beacon of excellence and humility,” Ihedioha added.

He noted that Dozie’s legacy lives on not only through the institutions he built but also in the countless lives he touched and inspired.

“We have indeed lost one of our finest ambassadors who put us in a positive limelight,” he stated, praying for the repose of Dozie’s soul and strength for his loved ones.

The late entrepreneur and businessman passed away on Tuesday, April 8, at the age of 85.