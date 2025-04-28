Ex-ANPP members laud Tinubu for putting Nigeria on path of prosperity

Association of former ANPP members (AFAM) has commended President Bola Tinubu for putting Nigeria on the path of prosperity.

National Coordinator of the group, Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe, gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Ajumbe said that the defection of some political gladiators to APC was a testament to Tinubu’s excellence in service.

He urged members of the group to rally support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 for him to consolidate on his achievements.

“Tinubu is doing well, by my own assessment. The movement of some politicians into APC shows that he is working,” he said.

Ajumbe dismissed insinuations that Nigeria was drifting to one party state owing to the recent mass defections to the ruling party.

He, however, described the movement of politicians to APC and the inter-party endorsement of the president as the beauty of democracy.

The national coordinator, however, urged Tinubu to consider former ANPP members in allotment of political positions, especially the presidential slot after 2031.

Ajumbe, who described APC as a conglomeration of the defunct ANPP, CPC and ACN, said that CPC had produced Muhammadu Buhari as president while Tinubu is from ACN.

According to him, it is the turn of ANPP to produce the president by 2031.