Ex-Abia gov, Orji, denies fraud allegations, demands apology

Theodore Orji

By Innocent Anaba

Former Governor Theodore Orji of Abia State, has condemned a recent publication that falsely accused him of fraudulent activities in connection with Effdee Nigeria Limited.

In a statement by his liaison office, Senator Orji decried the report as a deliberate attempt to smear his hard-earned reputation.

The publication, he said, was riddled with falsehoods, calling it “baseless” and “malicious,” and accused its authors of failing to conduct proper fact-checking.

One of the glaring inaccuracies cited in the statement was the claim that Senator Orji served as Governor in 2016 and 2017, despite his tenure ending in May 2015.

The statement also dismissed as false any associations between Senator Orji and Mr Uchenna Erondu or Mr Austin Akuma, emphasising that neither individual had any role in his administration.

Orij is, consequently, demanding a full retraction of the story across all platforms where it was published, including major national newspapers and online outlets.