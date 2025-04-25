Ewu Monarch reflects on one year Since Okuama tragedy, offers gratitude to Tinubu, others

One year after the harrowing Okuama incident, which resulted in the tragic loss of 17 members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, His Royal Majesty Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, the Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to several key figures in Nigerian leadership for their support during the challenging times.

In a Royal Appreciation Message, the monarch conveyed his thanks not only to God but also to prominent individuals, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Okuama tragedy, which occurred on March 14, 2024, served as a dark moment in the history of Delta State, marked by national sorrow and personal challenges for the monarch.

According to the royal statement, his detention following the incident compounded the grief felt by the kingdom, yet through faith and support, he has emerged strengthened and resolved.

In his message, the Ovie started by acknowledging the role of divine providence in his life. “I give all glory and honour to the Almighty God, whose mercy has seen me through a season of trial,” he stated.

The acknowledgment of his detainment and subsequent release underscored a profound sense of gratitude and relief.

The Ewu monarch extended his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to justice and due process during a time of turmoil. “Your leadership rekindled faith in the democratic ideals we hold dear,” he expressed, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law in reinstating hope within the community.

Addressing Delta State’s leadership, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori received special commendation for his timely intervention and compassionate support during the aftermath of the Okuama incident.

The Ovie did not overlook the contributions of other key figures, including Olorogun Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu, Executive Director at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), who provided steadfast encouragement throughout the ordeal.

The monarch also recognized various community leaders and stakeholders who actively contributed to his release and the advocacy for justice.

Notable mentions included Comrade Reuben Izeze, Chief Vincent Oyibode,

Chief (Mrs.) Roseline Amioku, Hon. Johnson Erijo, Senator Ned Nwoko, UPU- PG, Ese Gam Owe, UPU-Youth President, Blessed Ughere, Urhobo Renaissance, sons and daughters of Ewu Kingdom, and several others who rallied for his cause, highlighting the significance of collective action in challenging times.

His Royal Majesty commended the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, under the leadership of HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), Orodje of Okpe, as well as the Ukoko R’Ivie R’Urhobo, led by HRM Dr. Emmanuel E. Sideso, Abe I (JP, OON), and the Dein of Agbor for their unwavering solidarity and support. “Your strength not only uplifted me but also reinforced our entire kingdom’s resolve during these trying times,” he remarked.

The monarch expressed gratitude to the Nigerian legislators who took a stand for justice, particularly Senator Ede Dafinone, whose significant efforts ensured his release.

The contributions of other senators and community leaders were also acknowledged, affirming the importance of collaboration in effectuating change and restoring peace.

As he reflected on the role of the Nigerian military and police in the events surrounding the Okuama incident, the monarch praised their professionalism and adherence to the law.

He specifically lauded Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa for his leadership amidst national grief, along with Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, for upholding values of integrity and discipline.

Furthermore, he commended the Nigeria Police Force, particularly Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, for their impartial approach and dedication to restoring peace and order.

In a poignant section of his message, the Ovie paid tribute to his family, expressing deep gratitude to his wife, Her Royal Majesty Ugonwa Blessing Onwuneme-Ikolo.

He credited her love, wisdom, and unwavering faith as critical pillars of support during his darkest moments.

His children and brothers were also acknowledged for their courage and loyalty, reinforcing the idea that family remains a cornerstone of strength in challenging times.

The monarch concluded his heartfelt message with an acknowledgment of potential omissions, reinforcing that all who stood by him were valued.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom and contributing to the growth of Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

He prayed for the souls of the fallen military heroes, a wish for peace and justice for Nigeria, and an appeal for unity among its people. “May we continue to walk in truth and honor,” he stated.

The one-year remembrance of the Okuama incident Please mention Okuama caused by unknown individuals, serves not only as a moment of reflection but also as a rallying point for the community to continue promoting values of justice, peace, and resilience.

The support demonstrated by the leaders and citizens alike exemplifies the strength of collective action and the enduring bonds of solidarity that can prevail even in the face of adversity.