Every political ideology needs a platform to manifest — Oborevwori’s spokesman

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon, has said that every political ideology requires a veritable platform to manifest.

He made this assertion while explaining the recent move of the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and legion of other political leaders in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the programme “Inside Our Government” on Wazobia FM, Ahon said the primary reason for the defection of Governor Oborevwori and other Delta PDP members to the APC was the leadership crisis currently plaguing the PDP at the national level.

He noted that the crisis could greatly hinder the PDP’s chances in future elections.

“The PDP at the national level is unsettled. As of today, there are two individuals claiming the position of National Secretary. You can’t imagine going into an election with such confusion, who will sign the nomination forms? Who will organize the party primaries? We cannot mortgage our political future to the interests of such individuals,” he said.

“Furthermore, there are significant benefits for a state when it aligns with the government at the center. With our current position in the APC, we expect increased federal presence in the state in terms of infrastructures and appointments.”

According to him, anyone with genuine political aspirations and the interest of the people and state at heart must seek a platform that enables them to achieve desirable development goals.

“As of today, the APC is the party that can help us achieve those goals, which is why we are now in the APC,” he added.

“The DNA of Delta used to be PDP, but as of today, it is APC.”

Addressing claims that former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa defected to the APC to avoid prosecution over alleged corruption during his time in office, Ahon dismissed the accusations as baseless.

“The allegations against Okowa are untrue. In politics, you’ll always find enemies and blackmailers. That petition was the handiwork of mischief-makers,” he said.

“Okowa is not a fraudulent person and has no inclination toward fraud. I won’t preempt the EFCC’s investigation, but I’m confident he did not commit any fraud and will be cleared.”

On the politics of 2027 elections, Ahon emphasized that Governor Oborevwori is currently focused on governance and delivering on his mandate.

“As of today, our focus is on developing the state and improving the lives of our people. When the time for politics comes, we will engage in it. But for now, we are concentrating on governance,” he added.

He encouraged Deltans to expect more development, peace, security, and increased prosperity for the state.